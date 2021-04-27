Why Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) were soaring 26.6% higher as of 10:54 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came after the company announced positive top-line results from a late-stage study evaluating reproxalap in treating allergic conjunctivitis, inflammation of the eyes caused by allergies.

So what

Biotech stocks usually rise on positive clinical results. But the really big gains come when the results are especially good. That's the case for Aldeyra.

Image source: Getty Images.

Reproxalap easily achieved the primary endpoint of the study (reduction in eye itching) with a high level of statistical significance. It also achieved all of the secondary endpoints of the study with high levels of statistical significance.

The results were exactly what investors were hoping for. They weren't really surprising, though. Aldeyra previously reported positive results from another late-stage study of reproxalap in treating allergic conjunctivitis.

More than 66 million people in the U.S. are affected by allergic conjunctivitis. While some treatments are available, there hasn't been a new therapeutic mechanism in decades.

Now what

Aldeyra's next step is to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about a path to approval for reproxalap. This meeting is expected to take place in the second half of this year, with a potential regulatory filing for approval on the way afterward.

10 stocks we like better than Aldeyra Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aldeyra Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.