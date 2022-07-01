Why Albertsons Was a Dog of a Stock This Week

What happened

Few investors are happy when an executive departs their company, particularly if that executive has a track record at solid companies in their past.

Thursday morning, supermarket chain operator Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) revealed in a regulatory filing that such a person in its ranks was making an exit. The company's shares promptly fell on the news; as of Friday before market open they were down 9% week to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

The departing individual Albertsons revealed in the document is Chief Customer and Digital Officer Christine Rupp. Her tenure formally ends on July 31; from then until now she will remain in her post to assist with the transition.

Albertsons did not provide the reasons for her move in its tersely worded disclosure. It also did not mention anything about succession, so it's unclear whether it has a replacement for Rupp lined up already, or if it's begun a search.

Although she held a high position at Albertsons, Rupp hadn't been at the company very long. According to her LinkedIn page, she began her tenure there in December 2019. Prior to that she did a nearly four-year stint at Microsoft, where she was the general manager of Xbox and the company's Microsoft Store digital marketplace.

This came after a nearly 11-year stretch at the model blend of tech and retail, Amazon. Among other positions at the company, she served as vice president of the Amazon Prime loyalty program and vice president of global fulfillment.

Now what

In other words, Rupp had plenty of experience on with tech companies and the tech side of the retail industry, which is always looking to harness the latest innovations to expand sales and save on costs. It isn't easy to find top executives with that mix of experience, so it isn't a happy occasion when they depart.

