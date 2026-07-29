Why Albertsons Faces a High-Stakes Fiscal 2026 Reset After Weak Q1

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI entered fiscal 2026 with two clear strengths: digital sales growth and pharmacy resilience. Those positives were not enough to offset softer core grocery trends.

The first-quarter earnings shortfall, reduced outlook and launch of ACI Edge now frame fiscal 2026 as a reset year. The company is trying to move faster, sharpen value and improve store-level execution while protecting cash returns.

Albertsons’ Q1 Results Reveal the Core Pressure

Net sales and other revenues increased 0.2% year over year to $24.94 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Identical sales declined 0.8%, showing that reported sales growth was not supported by broad-based demand strength.

Adjusted earnings fell to 42 cents per share from 55 cents a year earlier. Digital sales increased 13%, and pharmacy remained a source of growth, but softer industry unit trends and a more cautious consumer weighed on core grocery performance.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

ACI Edge Reshapes Albertsons’ Operating Model

ACI Edge reduces Albertsons’ structure from 11 divisions to four regions and centralizes center-store merchandising under one enterprise team. The goal is to simplify operations and improve accountability.

The new model is designed to speed decision-making, strengthen banner consistency and better align supplier relationships with enterprise scale. The Kroger Co. KR remains a relevant food-retail benchmark, as investors also watch how pricing, pharmacy and private-label execution shape supermarket demand. Walmart Inc. WMT adds another competitive reference point, especially on value, where grocers must protect traffic without giving up too much margin.

Albertsons Cuts Its Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Albertsons now expects identical sales to decline 1.5% to 0.5% in fiscal 2026 compared with its prior expectation of flat to 1% growth. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $3.550 billion to $3.625 billion.

Adjusted earnings are now expected to be $1.75 to $1.85 per share, down from the prior $2.22 to $2.32 range. The revision reflects a decision to accelerate customer-value investments before expected productivity benefits fully materialize.

ACI Balances Reinvestment With Shareholder Returns

Albertsons spent $522.1 million on capital expenditures in the first quarter. That included 15 remodels, four new stores and continued investment in digital and technology platforms.

Shareholder returns remain part of the plan. The board raised the quarterly dividend 13% to 17 cents per share, while Albertsons repurchased 13.4 million shares for $226.5 million and had a $2.0-billion remaining authorization.

ACI Trades Near the Bottom of Its Valuation Range

ACI trades at 5.33X forward 12-month earnings, close to its one-year low of 5.08X and well below its one-year median of 8.35X. That gap is large enough to draw attention from investors focused on depressed consumer staples names.



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The stock also trades at a deep discount to the Zacks sub-industry at 18.93X. Still, a low multiple does not automatically mean undervaluation. In ACI’s case, the market is also pricing in lower earnings visibility.

Albertsons’ Mixed Signals Favor Investor Patience

The bottom line is that ACI’s reset carries both urgency and risk. Digital and pharmacy momentum show that the model still has productive assets, but weaker grocery units, lower guidance and investment pressure make fiscal 2026 harder to underwrite.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a Value Score of A, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of A, alongside a Growth Score of C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Those scores point to favorable valuation and market-characteristic signals, while the Growth Score reflects a more mixed earnings-growth profile. For now, ACI’s setup favors patience as investors wait for clearer evidence that ACI Edge can convert reinvestment into steadier sales and margin performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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