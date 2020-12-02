Why Albemarle Stock Rocketed 45% in November

What happened

Shares of lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) increased by an almost unbelievable 45% in November according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Including that massive gain, the stock gain over the first 11 months of 2020 was an impressive 86%. For comparison, the S&P 500 Index, using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF as a proxy, was up just 12.5% over that span. That suggests things are going extremely well for Albemarle, but they aren't.

So what

The stock's November rally started roughly at the same time the company reported earnings early in the month. It beat analysts' earnings expectations for the quarter and provided full-year 2020 guidance that was also above consensus estimates. Helping that along was the company's expectation for a notable improvement in its core lithium business in the final stanza of the year. Lithium is a key component input for electric vehicle batteries. So, in some ways, it was a good quarter and investors cheered the news. With multiple positive coronavirus vaccine updates coming out as the month progressed, investors simply stayed in a buying mood.

Image source: Getty Images.

The only problem is that Albemarle's adjusted earnings came in nearly 30% lower year over year in the third quarter. The full-year projections, meanwhile, suggest that the best-case scenario is for an adjusted earnings decline of 30%. In other words, things are not really going particularly well right now. COVID-19 vaccine news won't likely change that in the near term, either, since it will take months, if not quarters, for a vaccine to be distributed widely enough to materially alter the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now what

The huge gain in November has priced in a lot of good news at Albemarle that just doesn't look like it's in the cards over the next few months or quarters. Using the top end of management's 2020 guidance range, Albemarle's P/E ratio is currently 32. That's in line with the company's five-year average P/E, but massively higher than the average P/E prior to 2017 and 2018, when lithium stocks became Wall Street darlings. Investors should probably tread carefully here just in case investor sentiment turns broadly negative again.

10 stocks we like better than Albemarle

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Albemarle wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.