Why Is Albemarle (ALB) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Albemarle (ALB). Shares have added about 3.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Albemarle due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Albemarle Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Albemarle’s Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat on Higher Volumes & Pricing

Albemarle logged an adjusted loss (barring one-time items) of 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to a loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents.



Revenues rose roughly 15.9% year over year to around $1.43 billion in the quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. The top line was driven by higher volumes in Energy Storage and Ketjen and higher pricing in Energy Storage.



Adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $268.7 million, up from $250.7 million in the prior-year quarter. It was again fueled by higher pricing in Energy Storage and increased volumes in Ketjen.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the Energy Storage unit increased around 23.1% year over year to $759.1 million. It surpassed the consensus estimate of $717 million. The growth in sales was attributed to higher volumes and pricing.



The Specialties segment recorded sales of $348.9 million, up around 4.8% year over year, in line with the consensus estimate. The segment also benefited from higher volumes and pricing.



The Ketjen unit recorded revenues of $320.1 million in the reported quarter, up roughly 13.5% year over year. It beat the consensus estimate of $296 million. Higher fluidized catalytic cracking volumes and timing of Clean Fuels technology resulted in revenue growth.

Financial Position

Albemarle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $1.62 billion, up from $1.19 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt was around $3.12 billion, essentially flat year over year.



Cash from operations was around $1.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, up 85% from the prior-year period.

Outlook

Albemarle expects energy storage sales volumes to be roughly flat in 2026 following inventory drawdowns in 2025. For Specialties, it sees modest volume growth in major end markets, with net sales projected to be flat to down year over year in 2026. The sale of the Ketjen unit is slated to be closed in the first quarter of 2026.



Albemarle expects depreciation and amortization expenses of $660-$680 million for 2026. Capital expenditures are expected to be $550-$600 million, while Interest and financing expenses are forecast to be $150-$170 million for the full year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 587.77% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Albemarle has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Albemarle has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Albemarle belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry. Another stock from the same industry, Dow Inc. (DOW), has gained 15.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Dow Inc. reported revenues of $9.46 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -9.1%. EPS of -$0.34 for the same period compares with $0.00 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Dow Inc. is expected to post a loss of $0.34 per share, indicating a change of -1800% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.5% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Dow Inc.. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.