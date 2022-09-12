Why Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Sank Today

What happened

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) sank 4.6% as of the market close on Monday after falling as much as 12.5% earlier in the day. The decline appears to be the result of profit-taking after Alaunos reported positive early results last week from a phase 1/2 study evaluating its T-cell receptor (TCR-T) therapies in treating several types of cancer.

Alaunos also filed a prospectus last week to sell up to $50 million worth of its stock over time. These stock offerings will dilute the value of existing shares.

So what

Today's downward move for the biotech stock is probably more noise than anything else. Nothing has changed about the underlying prospects for Alaunos' TCR-T pipeline. And those prospects are promising, although a lot of uncertainty remains.

Alaunos announced on Sept. 6, 2022 that the first patient dosed with its experimental TCR-T cell therapy achieved a confirmed objective partial response (a decrease in tumor size). That news was encouraging. However, it's way too soon to know how safe and effective the therapy will actually be across a larger number of patients.

As for the planned stock offerings, Alaunos didn't provide a detailed schedule for when new shares would be issued. The company only stated that it would sell new shares "from time to time." Alaunos intends to use proceeds generated by the stock offerings to fund pipeline programs and for other purposes.

Now what

Investors will only have to wait a few weeks to learn more about the promising early-stage results. Alaunos plans to present data at the International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON) that's scheduled from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.

10 stocks we like better than Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.