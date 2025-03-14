Why Alaska Air Group Stock Slipped This Week

Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) fell as much as 13.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fifth-largest airline in the U.S. and recent acquirer of Hawaiian Airlines slipped after other airlines reduced guidance for the first quarter due to macroeconomic factors. Wall Street is worried about a slowdown in consumer spending that could affect airlines' earnings power.

Alaska Air Group stock is now down around 30% from recent highs set earlier this year.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Delta's dire warning

Owning and leasing planes is expensive, along with paying flight attendants and pilots. To make a profit, an airline must have consistently full planes, with customers willing to pay for tickets that go above its operating costs, which is typically a thin line, leading to slim profit margins for these companies.

Economic downturns can ruin the airline sector's profitability. This week, Delta Air Lines forecast a slowdown for the first quarter. Management is reducing its Q1 2025 revenue guidance range from 7%-9% down to 3%-4% due to falling corporate confidence and consumer trends. This is likely related to government firings and tariff volatility coming from the new Trump administration.

Most airline stocks fell along with this announcement, and Alaska Air Group was not immune to the sell-off. The company has not preannounced a reduction in expectations for the first quarter, but Wall Street is predicting a tough period for the airlines, which is why the stock is down.

Is Alaska Group stock a buy?

A slowdown in sales would be an abrupt change for Alaska Air Group, which has been putting up strong financial results. Total revenue grew 13% year over year to $11.7 billion, with some inorganic sales from the Hawaiian Airlines acquisition. Revenue for premium and first-class cabins grew 10% in the fourth quarter, a good sign for Alaska's strategy of building a premium West Coast and Pacific Ocean airline with the combined Alaska and Hawaiian fleets.

In 2025, Alaska Air Group plans to grow its flight capacity by 2%-3% compared to 2024, dependent on how many deliveries it receives from Boeing. The company has put up remarkable growth and market share gains over the long haul and is closing on 10% market share in the United States when combined with Hawaiian Airlines.

Airlines are not the best businesses in the world, but if you are planning on buying the dip, Alaska Air Group is a well-run airline to bet on.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $299,728 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $39,754 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $480,061!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 14, 2025

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaska Air Group and Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.