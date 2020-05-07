Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM. This is because this security in the Internet - Services space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Internet - Services space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Akamai Technologies is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Akamai Technologies Inc Price and Consensus

Akamai Technologies Inc price-consensus-chart | Akamai Technologies Inc Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $1.16 per share to $1.22 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $4.88 per share to $4.94 per share. This has helped AGLE to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Akamai Technologies. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.