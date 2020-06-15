Why Airlines and Hotels Look Doomed

(Atlanta)

Airlines had a pretty good run headed into last week’s downturns. Other travel stocks did too. However, the markets really seem to have gotten ahead of themselves, because the big rallies appear to forget some fundamental changes that might be taking place under the COVID lockdown. While a knee-jerk rise in share prices alongside the lifting of lockdown orders might be logical on the surface, it ignores the fact that a great deal of domestic US travel is for business, and attitudes towards business travel have changed remarkably since March. Many companies have found remote work even more productive than office work, and no longer see the need for travel. Also, it is easier to cut travel budgets by 50% than it is to lay off more people.

FINSUM: We think there is going to be serious changes to the business travel paradigm that prevailed pre-COVID. It has now been demonstrated that similar levels of sales can be achieved by videoconference, and when you count the cost and time of travel, it is clear that companies are going to permanently cut budgets.

airlines

hotels

business travel

Delta

hilton

