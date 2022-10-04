Why Airbnb Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) surged higher today as the broader market made significant gains. The S&P 500 was up by 2.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.9% near the end of the trading day, as investors regained some optimism in the market following the latest data on job openings.

That sentiment helped boost Airbnb's shares, which were up by 5.2% as of 3:49 p.m. ET.

So what

Most stocks suffered significant losses last month as investors worried that ongoing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could end up spurring a significant recession. As a result, the S&P 500 fell 9.6% in September.

But investors appeared eager to turn over a new leaf in October and have been rushing back in to buy stocks. Some investors may be thinking that last month's sell-off has created a good buying opportunity for stocks now.

Considering that there was no company-specific news released by Airbnb today, that optimism is likely what helped lift the stock during today's trading. That shift in investor sentiment stands in stark contrast to some investors who have left the stock over the past six months, sending its share price down 36%.

Today's optimism was likely fueled, in part, by the latest job openings data, which showed that the number of available positions in August fell by 1.1 million, or 10%, compared to July.

A slightly slowing jobs market has some investors hoping that the Federal Reserve will ease off of its aggressive moves to hike interest rates. Investors have been worried that the Fed's interest rate increases have been too harsh and that they could end up hurting the economy too much.

Now what

As an Airbnb investor myself, I'm glad to see the company's share price pop today, but I'm not holding my breath that it'll stick around for too long.

While I still think Airbnb is a good long-term investment, there is still a lot of economic uncertainty right now that could cause short-term volatility for the company's stock.

The Federal Reserve has taken a full-steam-ahead approach with increasing interest rates, and it's unlikely that the latest job openings data will cause them to turn that ship around just yet. This means that more rate hikes are likely coming, and that could cause Airbnb's stock to slump in the short term.

