Why Airbnb Jumped 30% in January

What happened

Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) jumped by 30% in January compared to where they closed out 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the short-term rental and vacation travel platform continued to benefit from the recovery in the travel sector.

However, Wall Street remains cautious about how far that recovery will go, with investors particularly concerned about how it might impact leisure travel if the U.S. economy slips into a recession.

So what

Airbnb stock lost nearly half its value last year as inflation, rising energy costs, and higher interest rates took a toll on consumers. Yet it's also true that since the travel stock's IPO in late 2020, its trajectory has largely been one of heading lower, occasionally offset by brief spikes higher.

That suggests that rather than reflecting a problem with its business, which has been expanding rather consistently, its declining share price had more to do with the market dialing back an excessive valuation. Airbnb had attained a better than $100 billion market cap despite being a money-losing operation, even if it was trying to achieve scale and was willing to sacrifice profits for growth.

Yet on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis, Airbnb generated $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a 32% increase from the prior-year period.

That's why the stock still looks pricey today, trading at 47 times trailing earnings, 40 times next year's estimates, and 2 times its sales. It's also trading at 21 times its free cash flow, which certainly doesn't make it a bargain basement stock. But Airbnb is turning into a prodigious generator of free cash flow -- $960 million worth in the third quarter alone -- which should give investors hope about its ability to survive any potential economic downturns.

Now what

As noted, though, analysts remain skeptical about the company's immediate future. Although a number of those following the stock have raised their price targets for it solely because of how far it had fallen, they've mostly set their ratings on it to neutral as we wait to see how the broader economic situation plays itself out this year.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post is also concerned about the potential for a shift in customer preference back to hotels from rental properties. Anecdotally, there are indications that travelers are beginning to balk at the abundance of fees Airbnb charges, the potential scrutiny from property owners, and the narrowing gap between the cost of an Airbnb stay and a hotel stay.

With the Federal Reserve committed to raising interest rates further, macro conditions over the next few months may determine the direction Airbnb heads.

Find out why Airbnb is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Airbnb is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.