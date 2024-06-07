Why Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $146.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.03% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, down 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.74 billion, indicating a 10.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.67 per share and a revenue of $11.24 billion, indicating changes of -35.5% and +13.37%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.31% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.47. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.53.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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