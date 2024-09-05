Why Is Airbnb (ABNB) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). Shares have added about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Airbnb due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Airbnb Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Airbnb reported adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share for second-quarter 2024, which declined 12.2% year over year. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%.



Revenues of $2.75 billion increased 11% on a reported basis, as well as on an FX-neutral basis, year over year. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.



The year-over-year increase was driven by driven by the growth of nights stayed on the platform. Continuous improvement in the Nights and Experiences Booked metric acted as a tailwind.



A modest increase in Average Daily Rate was a plus.



These factors aided growth in the company’s Gross Booking Value (GBV) in the second quarter.



Also, a solid momentum in Airbnb app downloads contributed well.

Quarterly Details

Nights and Experiences Booked were 125.1 million, up 9% on a year-over-year basis. The metric was driven by strong performances in all regions, especially the Asia Pacific and Latin America.



GBV amounted to $21.28 billion, which rose 11% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



GBV per Nights and Experiences Booked (or Average Daily Rates) were $169.53, which grew 2% on a year-over-year basis.



In the reported quarter, the company witnessed a 25% year-over-year increase in app downloads globally, driven by strong growth in the United States.



In addition, nights booked on the app during the quarter increased 19% year over year and comprised 55% of total nights booked.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $894 million, up 9% from the prior-year quarter.



Operations and support costs, product development expenses, and sales and marketing expenses were $338 million, $519 million and $573 billion, increasing 6.6%, 15.1% and 17.9%, respectively, year over year. General and administrative expenses were $315 million, up 14.5% year over year.



For the second quarter, Airbnb reported an operating margin of 18.1%, which contracted 300 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $11.3 billion compared with $11.1 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2024, was $1.993 billion compared with $1.992 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2024, down from $1.9 billion in the previous quarter.



Airbnb generated a free cash flow of $1 billion in the second quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues between $3.67 billion and $3.73 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 8-10% on a reported basis.



Airbnb anticipates take rate in in the third quarter will be higher on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to the timing of bookings and cross-currency transaction fees.



The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decrease year over year.



For 2024, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 35%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -8.77% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Airbnb has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Airbnb has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

