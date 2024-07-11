Why Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Air Products and Chemicals in Focus

Based in Allentown, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is in the Basic Materials sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -6.63%. The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.77 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.77%. This compares to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.94% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $7.08 is up 3.1% from last year. Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.20%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Air Products and Chemicals's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for APD for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $12.30 per share, with earnings expected to increase 6.86% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, APD is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

