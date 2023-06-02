Why Air Lease (AL) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Air Lease in Focus

Based in Los Angeles, Air Lease (AL) is in the Transportation sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 1.8%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.2 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.05%. In comparison, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry's yield is 1.94%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.81%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Air Lease has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 13.78%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Air Lease's payout ratio is 19%, which means it paid out 19% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, AL expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $4.77 per share, with earnings expected to increase 484.68% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, AL is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

