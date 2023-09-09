Why AI Will Soon Revolutionize How Investors Build Wealth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about investing as I have been lately.

That’s because, this Tuesday evening, I have the pleasure of unveiling a game-changing new investing tool. It’s an AI-powered trading system dubbed Prometheus.

My team and I have spent the past year developing this robust model so that it can pinpoint the exact moment a stock is about to surge higher in price, with stunning accuracy.

I’d say it’s one of my life’s greatest works. And I could not be more enthused to share this system with you.

But first – let me explain why Prometheus is so exciting to me.

There’s no doubt in my mind that the future of trading on Wall Street lies with artificial intelligence.

That’s because data is everything when it comes to AI; and Wall Street produces a ton of data.

Wall Street’s Wealth of Data

For most weekdays of the year, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern, the stock market is open. It’s taking buy orders, sell orders, options contracts, and more – billions of them, every single day.

The average daily volume across the Nasdaq Composite index is 5 billion shares. That’s 5 billion buy and sell transactions a day – 5 billion data points a day for AI to train on, just from one market index alone.

We estimate that the U.S. stock market produces more than 250 billion data points every single day. That’s a lot of data.

And you can make some powerful AI models with all that data.

Want to have AI look for overbought and oversold signals in the market and capitalize on those extreme price anomalies before they normalize? Simply input both stock price data and some technical oscillator – like the Relative Strength Index – and let it identify the best buy and sell signals for different stocks based on their RSI reading.

What about training an AI system to look for momentum signals in the market and capitalize on trend-following and mob mentality? Simply give the AI both stock price data and some momentum indicator – like the moving average convergence/divergence line (MACD) – and it can identify the best buy and sell signals for different stocks based on the MACD.

You can also teach an AI system to find undervalued stocks. Just input daily price and valuation data, and it can determine what price-to-earnings multiples equate to the best forward returns.

Basically, you can train an AI to do just about anything in the financial markets.

Because the only limits to AI are the limits of its data. And in the financial markets, data is nearly infinite.

The Final Word on Transforming Investing Using AI

The question, then, isn’t whether or not you should use AI to fine-tune your investment strategies. You absolutely should. No questions asked.

Rather, the question is how you should use AI to fine-tune your investment strategies.

Should you use it for fundamental or technical analysis? Mean reversion? Trend following? Macroeconomics?

There are seemingly endless ways to apply AI to the stock market. But the million-dollar question is: What is the best application to choose?

We think we’ve found the answer with our Prometheus AI.

That is, over the past year, we’ve used a unique technical trading strategy to consistently score huge returns in the stock market.

This strategy has allowed us to score 50% returns in a week… 70% returns in a month… 100% returns in a few months… and we’ve posted results like this over and over again.

Our continued success has us convinced that this is the best trading strategy in the market.

And so, when we were creating the Prometheus AI, we trained it to learn this strategy. In fact, we trained it to improve and perfect this strategy.

We think it has done just that. And its results have been nothing short of stunning.

Like finding stocks that rise 151% in a month… 355% in a few months… 248% in four months… and many, many more.

I couldn’t be more excited to debut this powerful new AI on Tuesday evening, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. EST.

I hope you’ll join us!

Click here to reserve your seat now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Why AI Will Soon Revolutionize How Investors Build Wealth appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.