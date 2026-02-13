Markets
VRT

Why AI Stock Vertiv Zoomed to a 52-Week High This Week

February 13, 2026 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by Neha Chamaria for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) surged 20% higher this week through 11 a.m. Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock hit a 52-week high $255.54 per share this week, more than doubling in one year.

While the broader market is wrestling with fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, Vertiv Holdings just proved that the core physical systems powering up AI data centers are in higher demand than ever.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A data center server room.

Image source: Getty Images.

Vertiv's numbers reveal exponential growth

Vertiv Holdings' fourth-quarter numbers, released on Feb. 11, took the market by surprise. Vertiv reported 23% higher revenue and 27% higher operating profit for Q4, both year over year.

Even better, Vertiv's organic orders jumped 252% year over year in Q4, while its backlog more than doubled to a record $15 billion.

That's extraordinary growth. Demand for Vertiv's products is booming because the company holds a dominant position in power management as well as thermal cooling systems. Its dominance addresses the two biggest pain points for data centers: the need for uninterrupted power supply and the challenge of keeping massive cooling systems from buckling under the heat generated by servers.

Can Vertiv stock go any higher?

Vertiv is a cash-flow machine. It generated $1 billion in cash from operations and spent $1 billion on acquiring Purge Rite Intermediate in the fourth quarter. Purge Rite's flushing and filtration systems keep liquid cooling systems in data centers clean, maximizing performance and reducing the risk of downtime.

As the data center buildout accelerates, management has set a high bar for 2026. It expects 27% to 29% organic sales growth, net sales of $13.25 billion to $13.75 billion, and adjusted earnings of $6 per share at the midpoint, all substantially higher than analysts' estimates.

As long as AI chips run hot and data centers require power and cooling, Vertiv should grow, and so should its stock price.

Should you buy stock in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.