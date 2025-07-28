Why AI Stock ServiceNow Was Cruising Higher on Monday

Key Points An analyst published a rather positive new take on the company following its second-quarter earnings report.

He reiterated his buy recommendation and maintained his lofty price target.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow ›

A new, bullish analyst note was a key catalyst for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock's lift as the trading week kicked off on Monday. The specialized tech company's shares were nearly 2% higher in value during mid-session action, contrasting well with the slight dip of the S&P 500 index at that point.

Plenty of fuel for optimism, says prognosticator

ServiceNow, a business process solutions specialist that has eagerly embraced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, was the subject of an update from Cantor Fitzgerald pundit Thomas Blakey.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Before market open Monday, Blakey reiterated his overweight (buy, in other words) recommendation on ServiceNow. He also held fast to his $1,200-per-share price target, which is almost 22% above the stock's current level.

According to reports, the analyst's new take is based largely on the second-quarter results ServiceNow published late last week. Blakey waxed bullish about the take-up of the company's agentic AI products, such as Control Tower, and he feels that management's raised guidance for the third quarter is conservative, given the momentum of those products.

Public- and private-sector business

Despite the estimates-topping quarter and the raised guidance, some investors are wary of ServiceNow because of its considerable work for the federal government. They worry that cutbacks in federal spending will put quite a dent in this business.

Addressing that, Blakey wrote in his new note that the company hasn't suffered from this yet and if it does in the future, it should be able to adjust (presumably with increased take-up from private-sector clients).

Should you invest $1,000 in ServiceNow right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceNow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceNow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,628!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,063,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.