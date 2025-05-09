Why AI Stock Ceva Was Tumbling Hard This Week

The stock of cutting-edge processing devices and software specialist Ceva (NASDAQ: CEVA) was losing its edge over the past few trading sessions. On the back of a lackluster quarterly earnings report, the stock had fallen by more than 25% week to date as of Friday before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Two diverging revenue streams

Ceva's first quarter saw the company earn revenue of $24.2 million, for a 10% year-over-year increase. It benefited from the signing of 11 new licensing agreements during the period; licensing revenue rose by 32% to over $15 million. But the other component of the company's top line, royalty revenue, went in the opposite direction by slipping to $9.2 million from the year-ago tally of almost $10.7 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Meanwhile, according to the company, its technology powered 420 million devices in the quarter. This was 13% higher than in the same frame of 2024.

The bottom line showed improvement, too. Ceva flipped to a non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $1.4 million, or $0.06 per share, from first quarter 2024's loss of almost $1.3 million.

Analysts following Ceva stock were expecting notably better performance, however, as the company missed on both revenue and profitability. The consensus pundit estimate for the former line item was $26.5 million, and that for the latter was $0.08 per share.

Time for guidance cuts

Compounding the twin misses, Ceva also lowered its revenue and profitability guidance for the entirety of 2025.

It's now expecting top-line growth in the low-single-digit percentages over 2024; previously it anticipated this would rise in the high-single-digit range. Adjusted net income is still forecast to increase by a double-digit percentage but at a lower rate than indicated in preceding guidance. The company didn't get more specific.

In a way, Ceva is a victim of high expectations, and with this earnings release it's likely going through a period of correction. I think its underlying business has good potential, though, so if I were an investor I wouldn't give up on it just yet.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ceva right now?

Before you buy stock in Ceva, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ceva wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,103!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 909% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ceva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.