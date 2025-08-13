Why AI Stock C3.ai Crushed It on Wednesday

Key Points There's nothing like a new artificial intelligence product to get investors excited about its developer.

This one announced what it termed a "breakthrough" new offering.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai ›

It's a volatile stock even by the dramatic standards of the artificial intelligence (AI) space, and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) had one of its "up" trading sessions on Wednesday. Investors were obviously quite pleased by an announcement of a new product, and showed their appreciation by bidding the company's shares up by nearly 10%. That was well higher than the 0.3% rise of the S&P 500 index that day.

Agent of change

That morning, C3.ai announced the rollout of its C3 Agentic AI Websites service. According to the company, which heralded the launch in a press release, this is a product that can turn any website "into an immersive, interactive, conversational platform." This offering is now live on the company's web portal.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Agentic AI, for those unfamiliar, is a step up from traditional and straightforward AI functionalities. It promises the use of more sophisticated capabilities by the system underpinning it. This helps it approach and solve complex problems that involve multi-step challenges.

While the investor enthusiasm for all things AI has cooled somewhat, demand for such functionalities is still extremely robust. The gold rush continues, and C3.ai has thrust itself into the conversation on this technology with the Agentic AI Websites introduction.

A player worth watching

Of course, this doesn't mean that customers wanting to spruce up their websites will immediately come rushing into the new service. However, it bolsters the case that the specialty tech company behind it is straddling the cutting edge of what is sure to be a durable technology well into the future. That in itself is reason to pay attention to C3.ai now, and perhaps even buy its stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in C3.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in C3.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and C3.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.