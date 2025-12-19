Why AI Stock BigBear.ai Holdings Flew 11% Higher on Friday

Key Points

It announced a new partnership with a defense company.

That partner, C Speed, specializes in radar technology.

10 stocks we like better than BigBear.ai ›

News of a fresh business partnership, combined with a modest rally in tech stocks, helped drive up the share price of BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) on Friday. The company's stock rose at double-digit rates, closing the day more than 11% higher.

Going on defense

Just after market close on Thursday, BigBear.ai announced its latest public-sector business collaboration. It wrote in a press release that it has formed a strategic partnership with C Speed, a defense company specializing in radar technology.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

BigBear.ai and C Speed will team up to integrate the former company's ConductorOS artificial intelligence (AI) platform with the latter's LightWave Radar (LWR) system to enhance threat detection and decision-making for military and security clients.

This appears to be a globe-spanning partnership; in the press release trumpeting the tie-up, BigBear.ai stated that it would involve its recently opened office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Middle East is an ideal region for deploying cutting-edge threat detection technology.

Questions raised

While BigBear.ai provided numerous details of how the C Speed collaboration would work, it was mum on the financial particulars. Without knowing any figures or any time scale of the partnership, it's tough to judge how it might affect the company's fundamentals. Having said that, though, it's encouraging that BigBear.ai is teaming up for what seems like a potentially lucrative, sizable, and lengthy project.

Should you buy stock in BigBear.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in BigBear.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BigBear.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.