Why AI Stock BigBear.ai Was Skyrocketing This Week

What happened

Contract extensions usually aren't very exciting. But that isn't the case if you're an investor, your company has a nearly $9 million deal with a very large and very reliable client, and that arrangement wins an extension.

That's what happened this week with "decision intelligence" specialist BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI). As a result, the company's share price was nearly 26% higher week-to-date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Before market open on Monday, BigBear.ai announced that it had received a six-month extension to its contract with the U.S. Army. The company, which harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help organizations make optimal decisions for their activities, is the prime contractor in the arrangement.

The contract covers work on the Army's Global Force Information Management (GFIM) system.

In the Army's words, this system "allows senior leaders and combatant commanders to make data-driven force structure decisions faster and with confidence in order to man, equip, train, ready and resource" its units.

BigBear.ai said the extension is valued at slightly over $8.5 million. It also represents a new, third phase of the cooperation between the company and the Army.

Now what

Although BigBear.ai is benefiting from the investor craze for all things AI just now, its solutions aren't consumer-friendly like those of ChatGPT developer OpenAI. Rather, it focuses on assisting large organizations, with an emphasis on the defense and intelligence fields. It's obviously doing something right if the Army wants to continue its current project, and is willing to pay almost $9 million to do so.

10 stocks we like better than BigBear.ai

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BigBear.ai wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.