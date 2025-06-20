Why AI Stock Astera Labs Was Crushing It This Week

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) stock's price was floating almost 11% higher week to date on early Friday morning. Investors were mainly reacting to news the tech infrastructure company reported about a new business tie-up with an Asian peer.

A cross-Pacific Ocean partnership

On Monday, Astera and Taiwanese chipmaker AIChip Technologies announced in a joint press release that they have formed a strategic business partnership.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Together, the two will aim to exploit opportunities afforded by sky-high demand for artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. AIChip, which specializes in application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips, and Astera are teaming up to offer "validated, interoperable solutions for hyperscalers building next-generation AI infrastructure," according to the press release.

As the name suggests, a hyperscaler is essentially an extremely large data center. These are in vogue now due to the heavy resource requirements of AI.

Aiming to reap a bundle from AI

Astera and AIChip offered almost no details about their new partnership, including its financial parameters. Given that, it's tough to gauge how this collaboration might affect their fundamentals.

Judging by the market's reaction, though, investors don't seem to mind -- teaming up on projects has clear potential to benefit both companies. I think AI companies like Astera are in the midst of a gold rush. I'd absolutely consider buying the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Astera Labs right now?

Before you buy stock in Astera Labs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Astera Labs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $891,722!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.