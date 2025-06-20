Markets
Why AI Stock Astera Labs Was Crushing It This Week

June 20, 2025 — 12:26 pm EDT

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) stock's price was floating almost 11% higher week to date on early Friday morning. Investors were mainly reacting to news the tech infrastructure company reported about a new business tie-up with an Asian peer.

A cross-Pacific Ocean partnership

On Monday, Astera and Taiwanese chipmaker AIChip Technologies announced in a joint press release that they have formed a strategic business partnership.

Person at a work desk studying something on a PC monitor.

Image source: Getty Images.

Together, the two will aim to exploit opportunities afforded by sky-high demand for artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. AIChip, which specializes in application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips, and Astera are teaming up to offer "validated, interoperable solutions for hyperscalers building next-generation AI infrastructure," according to the press release.

As the name suggests, a hyperscaler is essentially an extremely large data center. These are in vogue now due to the heavy resource requirements of AI.

Aiming to reap a bundle from AI

Astera and AIChip offered almost no details about their new partnership, including its financial parameters. Given that, it's tough to gauge how this collaboration might affect their fundamentals.

Judging by the market's reaction, though, investors don't seem to mind -- teaming up on projects has clear potential to benefit both companies. I think AI companies like Astera are in the midst of a gold rush. I'd absolutely consider buying the stock.

