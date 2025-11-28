Why AI Robotics Stock Symbotic Surged 64% to All-Time Highs This Week

Key Points

Demand for Symbotic's robotics automation systems remains strong.

Symbotic just signed its first customer in healthcare, a company that's also about to launch an IPO.

Symbotic's backlog currently stands at 10x annual sales.

10 stocks we like better than Symbotic ›

Shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) rocketed 63.8% higher at their peak during this week through Friday noon, hitting all-time highs of $87.88 per share on Nov. 26.

Symbotic announced numbers for the fiscal year ended Sept. 27, 2025 this week, and its revenue continues to grow at a solid pace. However, that wasn't the only reason its stock price catapulted higher. The maker of artificial-intelligence (AI) robotic systems for warehouse automation secured a new client, unlocking significant growth opportunities.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Strong demand for automation

Symbotic reported 9% higher revenue for its fourth quarter, but its full-year revenue surged 26% to nearly $2.3 billion. Symbotic revealed two other numbers that sent the stock into a tizzy.

First, the number of Symbotic's robotic systems in operation nearly double to 48 during the year, signifying strong growth. Second, Symbotic ended the year with a backlog of $22.5 billion. That's massive, representing almost 10 times its revenue from the last fiscal year.

Symbotic builds automated systems for warehouse and distribution centers. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is the largest customer. The two companies have been working together since 2015 and have a strong commercial relationship. As part of their recent agreement, Walmart will finance Symbotic to build new micro-fulfillment systems for online pickup and delivery.

Why Symbotic stock could become unstoppable

So far, Symbotic has primarily catered to the retail sector, but it just announced its foray into a new vertical, healthcare, having signed Medline as a new customer last quarter.

That is the biggest reason why Symbotic stock surged this week, as its entry into healthcare opens up a massive new market for the company and could also attract attention from other industries such as electronics. Medline is the largest private distributor of medical supplies and is planning to go public soon via an initial public offering (IPO).

Given its growing backlog and growth prospects, I wouldn't be surprised to see Symbotic stock vault to new highs in the coming years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Symbotic right now?

Before you buy stock in Symbotic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Symbotic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $572,405!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,969!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Symbotic and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.