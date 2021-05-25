Why AI is Key to Transforming the Property Insurance Claims Industry

Bdeo is accelerating the digital transformation of the insurance industry, making processes easy and more efficient through a powerful combination of technology.

For many consumers, filing property insurance claims is still a process that is well known to be slow and inconvenient. In the coming years, insurance companies that leverage new technologies will drastically improve their services and provide better customer experiences.

Applying AI to the property insurance market

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the insurance industry is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24%. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies not only helps drive improvements in the interactions between the insurance companies and policyholders, but these technologies also help drive efficiencies across internal operations. For example, by detecting and reducing the impact of costly insurance fraud. According to Juniper Research, car, property, life, and health insurers will increase their annual savings by around four times more in 2023 compared to 2019 by investing in AI.

Data from InsuranceFraud.org shows that insurance companies file fraudulent claims worth over $80 billion a year. Fighting against insurance claims fraud has become a key challenge for insurers, and many new startup technology companies are introducing ways to help tackle the problem. One example is Bdeo, an insurtech startup that offers visual intelligence solutions to insurance companies across Europe and Latin America.

With Bdeo's visual Intelligence technology and advanced computer vision algorithms, property insurance providers can identify the cause of a customer's claim at an earlier stage, improve resource management, and reduce the number of people needed to process a claim by half. For property insurers, that means reducing the time required to send claims assessors or maintenance specialists to the customer’s property to fix the damage, resulting in time savings for the customer as well.

In addition to fixing inefficiencies in the most common property insurance claims processes, using AI technology to process claims can also be highly beneficial at times of high demand, such as during droughts or storms. During these times, mobility is often reduced yet, property owners demand more from insurers.

Investing in AI to reduce operational costs

Early investment in AI will surely help insurance companies become more efficient on costs, but another benefit is the change we will see in how claims are handled. Automation of the claims process will increase the claim accuracy rate and dramatically reduce the processing times from days to hours or minutes. McKinsey describes a future where insurance companies leverage AI, IoT devices, drones, and smart sensors to largely automate and replace the traditional, manual methods of inspecting claims.

Source: Insider Intelligence

Board members and customer experience teams across the property insurance industry can help their organizations by investing time and resources into building a deep understanding of AI-based technologies. With all the new technology becoming available, companies that proactively adopt solutions to improve the customer experience and reduce operational costs have an opportunity to remain competitive in this ever-shifting landscape.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.