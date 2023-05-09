Why AI Is a Game-Changer for the Music Industry

Are you ready to rock, investors?

The music industry is currently experiencing a renaissance, and the maestro behind it all is none other than artificial intelligence (AI). This technological virtuoso has been composing new ways for music platforms to orchestrate the user experience, content creation, and copyright management.

Nobody knows exactly how this grand opus will unfold, but we can certainly appreciate the crescendo of opportunities and controversy AI brings to the table. So let's embark on a melodic journey to explore the harmonious fusion of AI and the music industry. I'll start with the least contentious part of it, digging into the more complicated ideas later on.

AI-powered personalization

In the age of streaming and on-demand content, music lovers have become accustomed to having the world's entire discography at their fingertips. But with so much choice, where does one even begin to explore it all? Enter artificial intelligence, the ultimate maestro, conducting a symphony of personalized recommendations for each listener.

Music-streaming platforms like Sirius XM's (NASDAQ: SIRI) Pandora Radio and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) have harnessed the power of AI to analyze users' listening habits, preferences, and even their mood to curate playlists that resonate with every individual. Imagine having a virtual DJ who knows your taste so well, it's as if they can read your musical mind. The technology goes beyond just matching similar songs or artists; it considers elements like tempo, key, and lyrical content to create a seamless listening experience that's as unique as you are.

But it's not just about making listeners' lives more melodious. Personalization can strike a powerful chord with artists, too. With the help of AI-powered market analysis tools, platforms can help musicians reach their target audience more effectively, increasing the chances of their work being discovered and appreciated. This, in turn, creates a harmonious ecosystem where artists can flourish and listeners can indulge in a rich, diverse soundscape.

While we can't predict every note in the unfolding AI symphony, it's clear that the personalization crescendo has the potential to make a lasting impact on how we consume and create music. So, let's keep our ears open for the next movement in this AI-powered opus.

Striking a chord with copyright management

In a world where a catchy tune can spread like wildfire across the internet, through channels that often didn't exist a few years earlier, it's more important than ever to ensure artists are fairly compensated for their creative genius. Artificial intelligence can help out with copyright management and enforcement -- but the automated systems are not hitting all the right notes yet.

Enter stage right, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with YouTube's Content ID. This AI-driven system scans millions of videos to identify and manage copyrighted content. Over 500 hours of video is uploaded to the popular video-sharing platform every minute. Those copyright-reviewing robots have a lot of work to do.

So this robotic tool enables rights-holders to keep tabs on their creations, ensuring they receive the recognition and royalties they deserve. Now, the system is far from perfect and backed by the contentious Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). From songwriters and performers to video creators and educators, every stakeholder in the creative process seems to have a bone to pick with the DMCA and YouTube's Content ID.

Similarly, Shazam -- owned by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) since 2018 -- uses its audio fingerprinting technology to help listeners identify songs and, in turn, gives artists a platform to claim their rightful place in the spotlight. There is less money on the line here since Shazam doesn't play music but earns referral fees when its users follow an app link to sign up for a music-streaming service. Still, the service is not without detractors since the song-matching system isn't 100% perfect and some users worry about its privacy implications.

I can't predict AI's detailed role in the future of copyright management, but these tech-savvy solutions are instrumental in protecting creators' rights and fostering a more harmonious music ecosystem. There's room for improvement, and I expect better AI engines to produce more reasonable results over time. And every platform for user-generated media has to automate the review process somehow, because even a literal army of human reviewers could never hope to keep up with the incoming tsunami of incoming content.

So, let's keep our eyes on the stage as AI sings backup to a duet between the legal system and music makers. One of these days, copyright enforcement could become a routine, reliable, uncontroversial process with more fans than objectors. When we get there, AI will probably have played an important part in that development.

Let's just say I don't recommend holding your breath in anticipation.

Composing with AI as a collaborator

As the curtain rises on a new era of music creation, generative AI is poised to take center stage, offering artists innovative ways to produce and share their masterpieces. Yes, machines are already building musical compositions out of the patterns they see in existing works.

But what does this mean for the future of songwriting and human creativity?

Music producer and YouTube personality Rick Beato recently offered a valuable perspective on this issue, emphasizing the importance of originality and innovation in the face of AI-generated compositions. According to Beato, AI-generated music "is just gonna scour what's already been written and mash them all together," so the machines really aren't creating anything new and fresh.

While AI can certainly lend a helping hand in the creative process, Beato insists that it won't replace human songwriters. It's crucial for artists who want to remain relevant to come up with unique melodies, chord sequences, harmonies, and backing tracks. People will still listen to music created entirely by AI, but there will always be a place for human creativity and emotion in the world of music.

As Beato puts it, "it's important not to get distraught about this AI thing because you should just go on and make music yourself and try to make it as original as possible."

The key, then, is for artists to embrace AI as a collaborative tool rather than a competitor. Without human creativity somewhere in the chain of events that creates an AI-based song, you can only hope to duplicate popular tropes and trends of the past. By experimenting with sounds, chord progressions, and melodies, creators can find innovative ways to make their music stand out in an increasingly AI-infused industry.

While I can't foresee every note in the future of music creation, one thing is certain: AI is changing the game, and savvy artists who adapt and innovate will be the ones to hit the high notes in this brave new world.

So, let the music play on, and let's see how this AI-driven rock opera unfolds.

