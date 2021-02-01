Why Agora Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Agora (NASDAQ: API) have popped today, up by 25% as of 11:10 a.m. EST, after the company announced that it had raised capital through a private placement. Agora is raising $250 million in fresh cash. Existing shareholders will be diluted by approximately 4.5%.

So what

The Chinese tech company, which operates a real-time engagement platform, said that an accredited investor had agreed to purchase newly issued Class A shares through the private placement. Agora did not specify who the investor is, but the company's three largest institutional shareholders are Dragoneer Investment Group, BlackRock, and Capital World Investors.

Image source: Getty Images.

Agora recently announced that it will acquire Easemob, which provides instant messaging application programming interfaces (APIs), in an all-cash transaction for an undisclosed sum. The cash raised from the private placement could help fund that acquisition.

Now what

Agora has been enjoying strong growth but continues to burn cash as it invests in future growth. The company finished the third quarter with $635.4 million in cash, while free cash flow was negative $5.1 million, worse than the negative $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Agora went public last summer, raising nearly $500 million through its IPO.

The company has not yet scheduled its fourth-quarter earnings release but expects revenue for 2020 to be in the range of $125 million to $130 million. That translates into a fourth-quarter revenue forecast of $24.7 million to $29.7 million. Analysts are modeling for $31 million in sales.

10 stocks we like better than Agora, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Agora, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Agora, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.