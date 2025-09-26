Why Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ended the recent trading session at $163.42, demonstrating a +2.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.59% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.44%.

The gold mining company's shares have seen an increase of 14.94% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, up 26.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $10.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.09% and +30.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.52% higher within the past month. At present, Agnico Eagle Mines boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Agnico Eagle Mines has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.49 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.88.

We can additionally observe that AEM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

