Why Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $118.93, marking a +2.42% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 1.58% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.61, signifying a 50.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.55 billion, up 22.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.3 per share and revenue of $10.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.94% and +25.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.52% higher. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.43 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that AEM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. AEM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

