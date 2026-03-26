Why Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the most recent trading day at $187.56, moving -2.35% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.38%.

Shares of the gold mining company have depreciated by 20.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 13.13%, and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.36, signifying a 119.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.01 billion, indicating a 62.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

AEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.28 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.39% and +37.96%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.73% increase. Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.8, which means Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.