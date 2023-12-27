Why AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw AGNC Investment (AGNC) ending at $10.13, denoting a +0.6% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 13.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, down 33.78% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $351.34 million, reflecting a 1305.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $146.84 million, representing changes of -18.97% and -84.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.77.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.