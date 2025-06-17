Why AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.19, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.91%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 1.63% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 20.75% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $254.19 million, up 8572.87% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.67 per share and a revenue of $994.47 million, indicating changes of -11.17% and +5424.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, AGNC Investment is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.89.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

