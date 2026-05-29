Why Is Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO). Shares have added about 8.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Agios Pharmaceuticals due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Agios Beats Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates

Agios reported a loss of $1.69 per share for the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.81. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of $1.55 per share.



Total revenues for the first quarter of 2026 came in at $20.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.8 million. Revenues surged 138% year over year, primarily driven by the U.S. commercial launch of Aqvesme and continued strong growth in Pyrukynd sales.

Quarter in Detail



The top line comprises product revenues from Pyrukynd and Aqvesme. However, the company did not disclose separate sales figures for the two drugs.



Agios generated $18.8 million of product revenues from the sales of both drugs in the United States. The reported figure increased 116% year over year, driven by the strong early momentum of the U.S. commercial launch of Aqvesme in thalassemia.



The company added $1.9 million from ex-U.S. territories, reflecting demand for Pyrukynd in the thalassemia indication across the Gulf Council Countries.



Research and development expenses increased by approximately 11.6% year over year to $81.1 million in the first quarter due to higher costs related to pipeline development.



Selling general and administrative expenses totaled $48.3 million, up 16.3% year over year, driven by higher stock compensation expense and expenses associated with the commercial launch of Aqvesme.



As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $1.0 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Agios Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Incyte (INCY), has gained 2.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Incyte reported revenues of $1.27 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +20.9%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares with $1.16 a year ago.

Incyte is expected to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +17.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.4%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Incyte. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.