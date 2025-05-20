Why Agilysys Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

Agilysis (NASDAQ: AGYS), a developer of software solutions for the hospitality industry, was a welcome guest in many portfolios Tuesday. That's because the company delivered quarterly results that blew past analyst expectations; as a result, its share price rose a mighty 22% on the day. That was so far ahead of the S&P 500 index's 0.4% fall as to be almost out of view.

Fiery growth in the fourth quarter

Agilysis' fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 saw the company post a net revenue figure of over $74 million, a robust 19% higher than in the same period the previous year. Much of this was due to a nearly 43% rise in subscription revenue for the company. Management didn't hesitate to point out that this was the 13th quarter in a row it posted a new all-time high for quarterly revenue.

As for profitability, GAAP net income also enjoyed a pleasant ride higher, growing to $3.9 million from the year-ago profit of $3 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income per share rose more steeply, coming in at $0.54 from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024's $0.32.

That performance exceeded analyst estimates. The consensus for revenue was slightly under $71.6 million, and that for adjusted net income was $0.35 per share.

In the earnings release, Agilysis quoted president and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan as saying of the quarter that "Customer demand for the cloud-native state-of-the-art hospitality focused software solution ecosystem we have built diligently over the past several years has continued to accelerate, driving the sum of product, recurring revenue and services backlog to the highest levels we have seen thus far."

Rational enthusiasm or not?

Agilysis is guiding for a top line of $308 million to $312 million for fiscal 2026. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) should amount to 20% of revenue. The company did not provide any bottom-line estimates.

While the quarter was certainly a good one for Agilysis, personally I'd caution that the travel industry seems to be cycling down lately. I'd be a bit wary of this stock, particularly after that post-earnings pop.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.