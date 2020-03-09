Why Agile Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

What happened

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX), like almost all small-cap biotech stocks, is having a really bad Monday. Shares of the early commercial-stage company are down 11.7% as of 10:46 a.m. EDT.

The culprit? The entire market is taking a step backwards today in response to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. Small-cap biotechs like Agile are taking a particularly hard hit because of their need to tap the public markets for capital on a regular basis. In short, it may become much harder to raise capital via secondary offerings if the global economy does indeed slip into a recession due to this deadly respiratory illness.

The steep plunge in crude oil prices is only adding to investors' unease.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Less than a month ago, Agile got the green light from the Food and Drug Administration for its weekly contraceptive patch dubbed Twirla. Not long thereafter, the company raised roughly $45 million in gross proceeds through a public offering of its common stock to fund Twirla's commercial launch. While this capital raise was a step in the right direction from a liquidity standpoint, Agile may still not have enough in the bank to fully fund Twirla's commercialization. In other words, the company will more than likely need to issue another offering within the next 12 months. Agile, after all, isn't expected to become cash flow positive anytime soon. The problem is that there's no telling what kind of shape the capital markets will be in a year from now.

Now what

Is this double-digit drop a buying opportunity? It all depends on your view of Twirla. If demand is strong, Agile should be an outstanding growth stock over the long term. Then again, there's always a big question mark when it comes to small-cap biopharmas undertaking the commercialization of their first product. More often than not, things don't go smoothly. As such, this stock arguably only belongs in your portfolio if you are very comfortable with risk and volatility.

10 stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Agile Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.