Markets
AGEN

Why Agenus Stock Skyrocketed Today

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) skyrocketed 20.6% on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company announced a deal to license bispecific antibody program AGEN1777 to Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

So what

What really lit a fire under the biotech stock from today's news was just how much Bristol Myers Squibb was willing to fork over for rights to AGEN1777. The big drugmaker is paying Agenus $200 million upfront. Agenus also stands to receive up to $1.36 billion in milestones as well as tiered double-digit royalties on potential sales for the product.

Hands shaking in front of $100 bills

Image source: Getty Images.

AGEN1777 hasn't advanced into clinical testing yet. However, the experimental therapy has demonstrated promise in preclinical studies in treating tumors where anti-PD-1 or anti-TIGIT antibodies aren't effective by themselves.

Now what

Agenus plans to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by June 30, 2021, to begin an early stage clinical study of AGEN1777. Bristol Myers Squibb expects to explore the use of the experimental therapy in treating non-small cell lung cancer as well as other high-priority indications.

10 stocks we like better than Agenus
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Agenus wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Keith Speights owns shares of Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGEN BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular