Markets
AGEN

Why Agenus Stock Is Crushing It Today

Contributor
George Budwell The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of clinical-stage immunotherapy company Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) were up by a healthy 18% as of 1:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Investors are bidding up the biotech's stock today following the release of its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report.

What appears to really be moving the stock, though, is a price target upgrade by financial firm H.C. Wainwright. In response to the impressive clinical progress of Agenus' anti-cancer checkpoint inhibitor platform, Wainwright raised its 12-month price target on the biotech's shares to $14 ahead of the opening bell this morning.

A happy investor pointing upwards in front of an upward pointing arrow made out of pieces of wood.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The firm previously had a price target of $12 on the biotech's stock. This upward revision is noteworthy as it implies that Agenus' stock could appreciate by a whopping 440% relative to the closing price yesterday afternoon.

Now what

Is this 12-month price target realistic? It's not out of the realm of possibility. But Agenus will probably need a buyout to hit this monstrous price target within the next 12 months. While Agenus' stock is certainly undervalued based on the commercial opportunity offered by its diverse anti-cancer pipeline and various partnerships, the company is still a few years away from becoming a commercial-stage operation.

So without a buyout offer, Agenus' stock isn't likely to rocket higher in this risk-averse market. That being said, a buyout definitely isn't unrealistic in this case, either.

10 stocks we like better than Agenus
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Agenus wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

 George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular