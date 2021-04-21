Why AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Flew Higher Today

What happened

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is moving forward with new rules designed to allow the use of drones in package deliveries, and that has drone stocks on the march higher. Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT: UAVS), a company that has been in the spotlight a lot this year, shot up as high as 20% on Wednesday before giving back some of those gains as the day went on. The stock closed 15% higher.

So what

In December, the FAA announced rules designed to address security and safety concerns for the unmanned aerial vehicles, including requiring remote identification technology to help keep track of who is flying what. There was a delay in implementing the new guidelines to allow the new administration to review them, but as of Wednesday, the new rules are now in effect.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called the rules "an important first step in safely and securely managing the growing use of drones in our airspace."

Image source: Getty Images.

We've been hearing for years about a future where drones operated by major retailers like Amazon, delivery companies including United Parcel Service, and others will take over for drivers and delivery trucks. But without a regulatory framework, that future was unlikely to materialize. With the FAA on board, drone manufacturers -- including AgEagle, which has been rumored to be working on a delivery drone -- are one step closer to making that future a reality.

Now what

Of course, a lot of this is speculation for now, and we still don't know exactly what, if anything, AgEagle has in development in terms of delivery drones. The stock is up more than 800% over the past year on investor optimism about what this maker of agriculture drones could turn into. But it was up nearly 2,400% just a few months ago prior to a short-seller report that raised questions about the business.

Investors should note that with AgEagle trading at more than 150 time sales, a lot of the potential growth is already priced in. Given the uncertainties, and the large number of deep-pocketed companies that are also investing in delivery drones, caution is warranted here.

10 stocks we like better than AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.