Why Agco (AGCO) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Did you analyze how Agco (AGCO) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this farm equipment maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While analyzing AGCO's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.89 billion, showing decrease of 24%. We will now explore the breakdown of AGCO's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Dive into AGCO's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Europe/Middle East contributed $1.88 billion in revenue, making up 65.21% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion, this meant a surprise of -8.07%. Looking back, Europe/Middle East contributed $1.3 billion, or 49.94%, in the previous quarter, and $2.26 billion, or 59.44%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

South America generated $282 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 9.77% of the total. This represented a surprise of -6.45% compared to the $301.44 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, South America accounted for $381.6 million (14.68%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $412 million (10.84%) to the total revenue.

Asia/Pacific/Africa accounted for 6.09% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $175.7 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -8.35%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $191.7 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia/Pacific/Africa contributed $183.4 million (7.06%) and $238 million (6.26%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Agco to report $2.09 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 28.6% from the year-ago quarter. Europe/Middle East, South America and Asia/Pacific/Africa are expected to contribute 70.7% ($1.48 billion), 9.5% ($198.45 million) and 6.4% ($133.92 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $9.59 billion, which signifies a fall of 17.8% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe/Middle East at 65.4% ($6.27 billion), South America at 11% ($1.05 billion) and Asia/Pacific/Africa at 6.2% ($598.64 million).

The Bottom Line

Agco's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At the moment, Agco has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at Agco's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 10.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.1% increase. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, of which Agco is a part, has risen 1.5% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 6.7% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 1.2% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 6.5%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.