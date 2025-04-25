Why Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $49.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.26%.

Shares of the operator of digital commerce platform witnessed a gain of 1.73% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Affirm Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking an 81.4% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $783.11 million, indicating a 35.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AFRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.41% and +37.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 56.58% higher. Affirm Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

