Why AEVA 4D LiDAR Is Expanding Beyond Cars Into Physical AI

At CES 2026, one of the world’s biggest technology shows, Aeva Technologies (AEVA) is placing LiDAR at the heart of what it calls the shift toward “Physical AI.” This idea focuses on machines that can see, understand, and react to the real world. AEVA plans to show a passenger vehicle with 4D LiDAR built directly into the windshield, along with a new sensor platform. Together, these displays signal that LiDAR is moving beyond basic safety features and becoming a core sensing tool for intelligent systems across many industries.

The new 4D LiDAR sensor builds on AEVA’s LiDAR-on-chip platform and expands its reach beyond long-range automotive use. Using Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave technology, the sensor can measure both distance and speed at the same time for every object it detects. This gives machines a clearer view of how things are moving around them. That ability is especially important for robots, factories, and smart infrastructure, where environments change quickly, and systems must react in real time.

AEVA is also pushing its technology into transportation and industrial settings. In infrastructure, its sensors can support traffic flow, rail systems, aviation operations and airport monitoring. In factories, AEVA’s Eve solutions offer very precise, contact-free measurements to improve automation and quality control. Live demonstrations at CES will highlight real-time point-cloud visuals and AI-based software, showing how AEVA’s approach could help expedite the adoption of intelligent, machine-driven systems in the physical world.

CES 2026 Highlights the Next Wave of Quantum and AI Use

At CES 2026, D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) will showcase how quantum computing is already delivering real business value. D-Wave will highlight its annealing quantum systems, hybrid quantum-classical solvers, and customer success stories. D-Wave will also host live demos and talks showing how its energy-efficient technology helps solve complex problems in manufacturing, supply chains, telecom and materials science today.

Meanwhile, 3M Company (MMM) will spotlight technologies shaping consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing and data centers. 3M will debut an AI-powered tool that helps customers test and design with 3M materials faster. Through demos and panels, 3M will show how its solutions enable sharper displays, lighter vehicles, and more reliable data centers, reinforcing 3M’s role in practical, scalable innovation.

AEVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Aeva Technologies have almost tripled in 2025.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AEVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of over 31, well above the industry. AEVA carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aeva Technologies’ earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

