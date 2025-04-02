Why AeroVironment Stock Raced 4% Higher Today

AeroVironment's (NASDAQ: AVAV) latest news item fueled something of a rally in the stock on Wednesday. The drone manufacturer essentially got the shareholder green light to proceed with an acquisition, and the market greeted this by pushing the stock more than 4% higher on the day. This was more than good enough to top the bellwether S&P 500 index's 0.7% rise.

New share issue approved

Just after market close Tuesday, AeroVironment announced that a stockholder vote approved a fresh issue of the company's common stock to help fund its acquisition of privately held peer BlueHalo. According to management, over 99% of the votes were in favor of the measure.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Last November, AeroVironment agreed to purchase BlueHalo in an all-stock transaction valued at around $4.1 billion. The latter is in the portfolio of private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners, and concentrates on next-generation defense technology such as laser weapon systems.

At the time, AeroVironment said that the move "will create a diversified defense tech company with a highly complementary and differentiated portfolio of solutions" in a range of modern combat systems.

With the shareholder approval for the stock issue, the company said it expects the BlueHalo deal to close next month.

A very ambitious buy

BlueHalo is certainly a big swallow for AeroVironment, so the buyer is to be commended for carving out a deal involving only stock (rather than precious cash). BlueHalo is a sizable company relative to its acquirer, and it's reasonable to assume it'll be quite a bit of work to fuse it with AeroVironment. Many eyes will be on the latter's management gauging how that process unfolds.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $285,647 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,315 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $500,667!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.