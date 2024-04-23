Why AeroVironment Stock Just Popped

Military drone manufacturer AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares gained 3.8% through 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, after the company announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) autonomy kit available for use on its unmanned aerial vehicles.

You read that right: AeroVironment is now an artificial intelligence stock.

AI drones for America -- and Ukraine

Designed to "increase effectiveness of autonomous systems and reduce operator burdens," AeroVironment's new Autonomy Retrofit Kit (ARK) running AVACORE software is offered to upgrade existing Group 1+ (i.e., small) UAVs such as Puma. The company says its upgrade will permit drones to operate on full autonomous mode, without guidance from their ground controllers, utilizing onboard vision software to find, track, and classify targets.

And granted, this all does sound a bit Terminator-y. But in "communications-contested environments" where enemy soldiers are blasting drones with jamming equipment, it might be the only way to ensure these drones function at all.

What does it mean for AeroVironment?

And let's be blunt: An upgrade of this sort is sorely needed. As The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, U.S-made drones operating in Ukraine have quickly turned into "victims of Russia's electronic warfare." Citing comments from Ukrainian soldiers, government agencies, and drone manufacturers themselves, U.S.-made drones are described as "expensive, glitchy and hard to repair."

One out of three of those adjectives might be forgivable -- but not all three. Worst for AeroVironment investors, their company was identified by name in the WSJ article, which described AeroVironment Switchblade drones as having "challenges" overcoming Russian electronic warfare. Clearly, this was a problem AeroVironment needed to solve, and fast.

Since the war in Ukraine began, AeroVironment's quarterly drone sales have more than doubled, to $186 million last quarter. That sales growth holds the potential to turn AeroVironment profitable again, if it can maintain momentum. Retrofitting existing drones with AI to make them more survivable, and building AI into any new drones the company invents, is probably the only way to keep AeroVironment relevant as a military contractor in this brave new world of electronic warfare.

Should you invest $1,000 in AeroVironment right now?

Before you buy stock in AeroVironment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AeroVironment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.