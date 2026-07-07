Why AeroVironment Stock Dived by More Than 20% Last Month

Key Points

Rather, it admitted errors had been baked into its reporting for previous periods.

Although the company corrected this fast, the mistakes affected investor sentiment.

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In an age where drones are reshaping the modes and methods of aerial warfare, among other fields, AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) has been a red-hot stock recently.

In June, however, sentiment toward the next-generation defense company's stock cooled considerably, mainly due to accounting errors affecting two sets of financial statements. This had a lingering, deleterious effect on the stock, which ultimately lost more than 20% of its value over the month.

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A fumble with the financials

That bad news hit the headlines on June 22; AeroVironment disclosed it in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It said the audit committee of its board of directors found that its 10-Q quarterly earnings statement covering the three-month and nine-month periods ending Jan. 31, 2026, contained errors and was in need of restatement.

Getting into the weeds somewhat, the company said the fault lay in the carrying value used in its goodwill impairment calculation.

In turn, this affected the company's loss from operations, which was understated by $89.4 million for both periods. Ditto for net loss, understated by slightly less (nearly $87.3 million), plus associated basic and diluted net loss per share (by $1.75 per share for the three-month period, and $1.79 per share for the longer stretch).

Finally, total assets were overstated by that $89.4 million, and liabilities by over $2.1 million. Total stockholders' equity was overstated by the same near-$87.3 million in the net loss calculation.

The same day that the announcement was made, AeroVironment published an update to its 10-Q with the requisite corrections. Although that mitigated deeper price erosion, it was an embarrassment and a setback for a business that generally had a positive reputation.

It's fortunate, then, that its earnings report for the following quarter was made public one week later. AeroVironment's stock soared yet again, which was understandable because the company managed to more than double revenue on a year-over-year basis (to almost $642 million). Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) also blasted higher, to $63 million from $17 million.

That revenue line, and the company's non-GAAP net income of $1.84 per share, easily topped the average analyst estimates.

The fourth quarter was the fix

Without the saving grace that was that fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release, AeroVironment surely would have seen a steeper price decline. It continues to do very well as an effective operator in the drone and defense systems space, but I'd be more bullish on its future if its financial reporting efforts were similarly top-class.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.