Why AeroVironment Stock Could Soar Despite Mixed Q2 Results

AeroVironment’s (NASDAQ: AVAV) fiscal Q2 (FQ2) earnings release was mixed, but the positives outweigh the negatives. The negatives include margin pressures from integration costs related to the Blue Halo acquisition. In contrast, the positives include robust revenue growth, client acquisition, and operational health, all of which point to sustainable value gains for investors over time.

AeroVironment is well-positioned to benefit from increases in defense spending, with a focus on unmanned defensive systems and drones. The recent price pullback was extended following the release, deepening the value for buy-and-hold investors looking to get into this AI-powered defense stock.

The analyst response to the news was the same—mixed… but. Mixed, because some analysts trimmed their targets, while others reaffirmed or increased theirs.

But despite the tepid general response, the analyst consensus reported by MarketBeat remains a Moderate Buy with bullish bias. That optimism stems from a nearly 200% increase in analyst coverage since August, a Buy rating ratio above 90%, and a consensus price target implying over 50% upside from key support levels.

AeroVironment’s Uptrend Is Intact, a Robust Rebound Lies Ahead

The critical support target is a trend line that has been in play since 2023. The market action in 2024 and 2025 reflects volatility centered on sentiment and the BlueHalo acquisition, but the uptrend remains intact. AVAV’s stock price will likely retreat to its uptrend line in 2025 or early 2026 and then rebound strongly.

That view is supported by both technical levels and analyst sentiment. Importantly, this uptrend line coincides with prior price highs that have since been confirmed as a significant support zone.

Institutional ownership suggests that AeroVironment’s price rebound will be ballistic. Institutions, hedge funds, and large shareholders provide solid support by owning more than 85% of the stock, having accumulated it in 2025.

And the trend is robust. Not only has buying activity accelerated sequentially for nearly two years, hitting a record high in Q4, but the balance in 2025 and Q4 is more than $2 bought for each $1 sold. This indicates that the market’s appetite for this stock has increased, even as its price has retreated from the Q3 highs.

BlueHalo Acquisition Sets AeroVironment on Track to Sustain Robust Growth

AeroVironment had a solid FQ2, aided by strength in its core business and the BlueHalo acquisition. The company’s revenue of $472.51 million is up 151% compared to last year, driven primarily by Blue Halo’s contribution, with legacy business up 21%. Margin news is also good, although mixed, with integration costs cutting into profits more than expected.

However, the critical takeaways include adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which increased 73% year-over-year (YOY) despite impairments, and forward-looking metrics indicating that revenue strength will continue.

In this scenario, the $1.4 billion in backlog, up 50% YOY, and the 2.9 book-to-bill ratio will drive revenue and margin strength as revenue leverage improves and integration costs fall out of the equation.

AeroVironment’s balance sheet reflects the impact of its acquisition with a higher share count and increased debt.

However, the doubling of shares and debt is offset by increases in cash, inventory, receivables, assets, and equity, which rose 5X compared to the approximately 2X increase in shares. The expectation for 2026 is for debt reductions and equity gains to accelerate as cash flow and free cash flow improve.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.