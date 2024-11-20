Why AeroVironment Stock Bounced Back Today

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock slid nearly 2% Tuesday after the company announced plans to make a $4.1 billion acquisition in the defense industry. The stock is recovering a bit from those losses Wednesday, though, as investors rethink their initial skepticism about the deal.

As of 12:55 p.m. ET, the stock is up 3%.

AeroVironment's big deal

AeroVironment stock outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, rising 49% in price. The stock currently boasts a $5.5 billion market capitalization -- which sounds like a lot, but here's the thing: The company AeroVironment is buying costs nearly as much as AeroVironment itself.

AeroVironment will pay $4.1 billion in stock to acquire BlueHalo, a five-year-old, private-equity-owned defense company, which operates on the "cutting edge" of such whiz-bang tech as "Space Technologies, Counter-Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (cUAS), Directed Energy, Electronic Warfare, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence and ... Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)."

AeroVironment calls these technologies "complementary" to its own specialization in military drones, and predicts merging the two defense companies will "drive agile innovation and deliver comprehensive, next-generation solutions designed to redefine the future of defense."

Does this deal make sense?

Whether or not this is how things work out, investors rebelled yesterday at the price AeroVironment is paying, and are only just getting used to the idea today. But is $4.1 billion too much to pay for BlueHalo?

It depends on how you look at it. Although much younger than 53-year-old AV, BlueHalo is arguably a more successful company than its acquirer. BlueHalo anticipates booking more than $900 million in revenue this year, versus AeroVironment's trailing revenue of $754 million. Valuation-wise, AitV will pay roughly 4.6 times 2024 sales for BlueHalo, which compares attractively to its own valuation of 7.3 times sales.

Viewed this way, AeroVironment seems to be getting a good deal. Of course, AeroVironment itself costs quite a lot for a defense contractor. The best I personally can say about the deal is that, while AeroVironment stock is too expensive, at least the price it's paying for BlueHalo is a little less extreme.

Should you invest $1,000 in AeroVironment right now?

Before you buy stock in AeroVironment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AeroVironment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $900,893!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.