Why Aemetis Stock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) soared 52% on Monday after the advanced fuels and biochemicals company issued a new five-year expansion plan.

So what

Aemetis believes it can produce more than $1 billion in revenue and $325 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 2025. To do so, it will need to increase its revenue and EBITDA at compound annual growth rates of 35% and 109%, respectively.

Investors are excited about Aemetis' long-term growth plan. Image source: Getty Images.

Aemetis said the revenue gains will be driven by its renewable natural gas (RNG) operations, which use methane from California dairy farms, and its Carbon Zero renewable jet- and diesel-fuel plants. Aemetis said its Carbon Zero 1 plant will use its patented technology to convert waste biomass, such as orchard wood, into hydrogen that can be used to produce zero-carbon fuels.

Notably, airplanes, trucks, and ships will be able to use the jet and diesel fuels Aemetis will produce without "significant changes in fueling infrastructure or engines," according to the company.

Now what

Renewable fuels are a massive growth opportunity. CEO Eric McAfee estimates that its $1 billion revenue forecast in 2025 represents less than 1% of Aemetis' total addressable market. With demand for renewable fuels set to rise due to concerns about climate change, Aemetis could easily grow its revenue and earnings at impressive rates for at least the next decade.

10 stocks we like better than Aemetis

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aemetis wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.