Why Aemetis Stock Is Plunging Today

What happened

Shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) tumbled more than 21% by 2:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Weighing on the renewable-fuels company was its disappointing first-quarter results.

So what

Aemetis generated $42.8 million of revenue during the first quarter, solely from ethanol sales. While that was up 8.4% year over year, it missed the consensus estimate by $6.3 million. Meanwhile, the company reported a loss of $0.69 per share, which missed analyst expectations by $0.16 per share.

While the company is benefiting from steadily rising ethanol sales volumes and pricing, margins were lower than the prior-year period. On top of that, its sales, general, and administrative expenses increased.

Image source: Getty Images.

On a more positive note, the company made progress on several strategic initiatives during that quarter. It continues to work toward delivering on its five-year plan of producing carbon-negative products. It recently formed Aemetis Carbon Capture to inject carbon-dioxide emissions into sequestration wells at its two biofuel plants in California. It also won approval for a 32-mile extension of an existing four-mile biogas pipeline as part of its dairy renewable natural gas project in California.

Now what

Aemetis is still in the early innings of its five-year plan, which remains on track. The company estimates it can grow revenue at a 35% compound annual rate as it grows its various renewable-fuel businesses over the coming years. That growth potential makes it an interesting stock for those seeking to play the energy transition to lower carbon-alternative fuels.

10 stocks we like better than Aemetis

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aemetis wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.