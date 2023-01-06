Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was a Winner This Week

What happened

Fueled by a post-earnings share price surge, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) was quite the outperforming stock this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, it ended the week with a nearly 14% gain.

So what

After market hours on Thursday, Aehr reported its fiscal 2023 second-quarter results, and they were impressive. The company, which is doing a brisk business with its testing products for manufacturers in the hot electric vehicle (EV) market, trounced analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and net income. It also posted a robust 54% year-over-year top-line increase, and guided for continued strong profitability across the remainder of its fiscal year.

As if to bolster the argument that it's a company on the move, Aehr concurrently announced that it had scored a follow-on production order from one of its customers. It will provide this entity, which was identified only as its "second major silicon carbide semiconductor customer," with its FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system.

Now what

In the press release announcing the deal, Aehr CEO Gayn Erickson said that there's more business where that came from. "They have told us, and we believe they will order, a significant number of FOX-XP systems for volume production of their silicon carbide devices at facilities around the world to meet the exploding forecasted market demand for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other industrial markets," he said.

Although the EV market has struggled to overcome the supply chain challenges that have lately plagued many industrial companies, demand for such vehicles appears to be holding up. That, plus Aehr's momentum, bodes quite well for the company's future.

10 stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aehr Test Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.