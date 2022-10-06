Why Advanced Micro Devices Shares Lost 25% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 25.3% in September 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The semiconductor designer released some new embedded and mobile chips last month, but the new products were not the reason for AMD's diving stock price. Instead, the richly valued shares were weighed down by troublesome ripples in the American economy.

So what

The only significant September news from the company itself was the aforementioned release of updated Ryzen 7020 processors for budget-conscious laptops and the Ryzen Embedded V3000 series, bringing the Zen 3 chip architecture into the embedded market. It's a bit early to judge these chips on their own merits since they won't hit store shelves, laptops, and networking devices until later this year. However, the launches were generally met with open arms by the hardware enthusiast press. AMD's stock certainly didn't suffer from that twin launch, closing the launch date's trading session just 0.2% lower.

No, AMD's slouching chart had nothing to do with the company's current news. The drop marched in lockstep with the stock market overall, amplified by the AMD stock's volatile nature. The S&P 500 market index ended September 9.3% lower, hamstrung by continued inflation concerns. That basic issue was worsened by a direct order from U.S. government officials to AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), blocking the two companies from exporting artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China.

Now what

AMD shares have fallen 52.8% year to date, but don't cry for Advanced Micro Devices' investors. The stock is still up by 134% over the last three years and 409% in five, leaving the broader market far behind from a multiyear perspective.

The loss of Chinese export opportunities isn't good news, of course, but AMD's business is still constrained by the semiconductor industry's manufacturing shortage. So the company shouldn't have trouble finding buyers for AI chips that had been earmarked for China, at least in the short term. And as the industry gets back to full chip-building capacity over the next couple of years, AMD's client list will also have time to evolve.

In that light, AMD investors should appreciate this opportunity to buy the stock at a reasonable price. Whether you measure AMD's valuation in price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, or price-to-free-cash-flow ratios, the stock hasn't been this affordable in years.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Anders Bylund has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.